SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The secret to success in life is to always be prepared. Geof Stephens, Author of the Prepared Pete book series joined us on the show to share about his passion for writing and what life lessons can be learned from reading his engaging book series.

The Prepared Pete series is about a boy who likes to be prepared for anything. The main character, Pete keeps a backpack he calls his A.R.I.E.S. bag, which means Always Ready In Every Situation. The books follow Pete on normal adventures with twists that require him to think about the situation and how he can use the A.R.I.E.S. bag to get through it.

The book can be purchased on Amazon with more books on the way.