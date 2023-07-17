SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — That summer sun is no joke, and making sure your skin is protected is extremely important. Livi Roberts and Gillian Lundgren are both Master Aestheticians at Haus of Aesthetics and joined us on the show to share their expertise in sun protection.

They brought their Skinscope UV Light that exposes sun damage and other skin concerns under the light. They demonstrated the best ways to apply sunscreen, explained common areas people forget to apply, and how to prevent burns/damage/cancer.

For more information on products and services at Haus of Aesthetics, visit hausofaestheticsslc.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok. Plus, get $100 off a DiamondGlow Facial with code: GTU