Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Navigating parenting can be challenging, but with the right tips and tricks, you can be put at ease knowing your kids are learning and growing as they should. Kyriaki, a mom and parenting expert, joined us today to discuss the difference between bribes and rewards in parenting.

Kyriaki describes a bribe as something you use to manipulate your child into doing what you want. If you ever use an “if… then” statement, chances are it is a bribe. “If you clean your room, then you’ll get screen time!” is an example of this. A reward is a celebration of a new habit or behavior. Some parenting experts do not approve of this, but rewards as a celebration or for teaching new skills is something Kyriaki does support.

Parenting is hard, and it can be tempting to fall into the trap of bribing your kids to do what you want. On the other hand, we’re also told never to reward expected behavior. However, when is it a reward, and when is it a bribe? Is it OK to use either? View the video above for expert tips on navigating bribes vs. rewards.

Find more life and parenting tips by visiting www.thedenmother.net and follow Kyriaki on Instagram at @the_kyriaki. Hear all she has to say by tuning in to her podcast on all platforms at @thedenmother.