SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– Motivational speaker and board member for STAND4KIND, Josh Downs joined us on the show to share about a leadership camp for kids happening in Park city, Utah.

The Foundation, STAND4KIND is putting on a Free Leadership Summer Camp for teens the first week of August and there is still room available for kids to participate. There will be all kinds of activities and training sessions focused on improving the mental health of teens and developing leadership qualities in them.

The camp includes everything from paddleboarding to kick boxing, with motivational speakers, trainings and classes throughout the day. This is a great way for the kids to have fun while also learning valuable lessons/skills.

For more information on where you can sign up, visit their website.