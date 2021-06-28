Learn how to reuse items in new ways

Millcreek Mercantile reuses items in new ways for your home decor. Melanie Sleight, Owner/Designer of Millcreek Mercantile came by and showed us what you could find in the shop.

They are all about waste not, want not, and strive to bring you extraordinary, eco-friendly designs using vintage and antique home decor.

Unique, one-of-a-kind decor, reusing items in new ways and changing a room with pillows.

Promotion:

Mention ‘Good Things Utah’ for 15% off purchase

Find Millcreek Mercantile online, FB, and IG.