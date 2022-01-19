Learn how to repot your plants for better plant health

Kacey Tess, a plant enthusiast, shares her tips on how to repot indoor plants and when to do so.

“Don’t feel bad if you kill [plants], everybody does!”, said Tess.

A common problem seen with having plants is the process of overwatering the soil, or your plants just might need a bigger space to grow!

Signs that you need to re-pot your plants are the yellowing of the plant leaves, soil drying quickly, the plant stops growing, roots emerging from drainage holes, or if the plant has outgrown the container.

Repotting plants is a lot easier than it seems! Get a large container, add potting soil so the root ball/plant will sit about the same level from the top as its current container, gently remove the plant from the current container, and water the plant generously.

If a plant is happy no need to re-pot otherwise a new plant that is growing will probably need to be repotted every year or two.

Be creative with this process and have fun! Plants need the right care in order to live for a long time.

