SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Everywhere the first responders are working hard. They have sacrificed so much and now we have a national real estate program that is here in Utah to help get homes for our heroes. Homes for Heroes is a program that’s designed to help all of our heroes buy a home. By heroes they mean veterans, first responders, medical workers and teachers. The program offers large discounts on the buyers closing costs from the lender as well as cash donation back to the hero on the day of closing. Many heroes are seeing $5,000+ of savings and benefits.

Today we were joined by Tony Acosta who shared his experience working for this real estate program. The real estate workers donate part of their commission to the cause of getting these heroes into homes easier. The program is free to participate in. They feel it’s a great way to help ease the burden of high rates here in Utah while giving back to our community and heroes that make such a great impact in our lives. The goal of Tony coming onto the show today is to spread awareness about a great program that gives back to our hero’s when they buy a home.

To get these benefits and to see how you can get involved with getting a home for a hero. Check out their website and social media. Plus, they have a podcast that highlights local heroes and tells their stories. To get these benefits call or test them and they will start a conversation on how you could save money.