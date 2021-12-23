Learn how to decorate a Christmas cookie

Caitlin Heckenliable, owner of One Heck of a Treat came on the show today. She gave us the inside scoop about her experience being on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge.

She competed alongside 5 other competitors from across the country in a timed competition for $10,000. This was her first time competing. The first round consisted of choosing Christmas opposites of which she chose “Dashing through the Snow” and “Strolling through the Sand.” They test your taste, design, and ability to accomplish it within the time limit.

Caitlin put Deena and Surae to the test decorating a Christmas mug. She said the secret to making her cookies so good is the love and time that she puts into each cookie.

For more decorating tips and gorgeous cookie content, follow her on social media @oneheckofatreat and find her online at oneheckofatreat.com