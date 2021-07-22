Learn how to create a unique and beautiful cake

Baking can be easy, even wedding cakes! Sheree Cochran, the Cakes That Are Baked owner, came by to show us her tips and tricks to create a super unique and beautiful cake.

Sheree loves to show everyone how easy it is to make cakes, especially wedding cakes, super unique and beautiful, with a little bit of colored frosting and an offset spatula!

She is all about non-traditional wedding cakes! She says, “some of the most fun ways to make a wedding cake unique are adding different textures to your frosting, having your cake tiers be different sizes, and/or adding color, especially black, to your frosting!”

She has made black wedding cakes, teal, orange, blue, tan wedding cakes, or sometimes she has even added edible gold paint!

The cake that she is shown landed by accident. She embarrassingly got frustrated trying to make the cake smooth, and she smacked the cake with her offset spatula, and it made an incredible spackle texture. So, she decided to make the entire cake like that, and it turned out to be her most popular cake!

This spackle/textured design is an effortless and quick way to make an imperfect cake look professional and unique. Anyone can do it!

And it doesn’t just have to be for a wedding cake. Sheree has made this cake design for birthday cakes, baby and bridal shower cakes, and smash cakes!

The reason she is sharing her black buttercream recipe is that, 1. It tastes amazing! To her, it tastes like Oreos. 2. It doesn’t have ANY food coloring! Usually, when you make black buttercream, it feels like you have to add half a bottle to get it black enough. 3. Black is becoming a trendy way to make your cakes look modern and stylish!

The most crucial tip for not using any food coloring is to let the frosting sit overnight! This allows the black cocoa powder to deepen in color as it sets!

Black Buttercream (Sans Food Coloring)

Ingredients:

-2 cups (4 sticks), softened butter

-8 cups (2 pounds) powdered sugar

-1/2 cup jet black cocoa powder

-1 – 2 tablespoons milk or heavy whipping cream

Directions:

1.Using a standing or handheld mixer, mix the butter on medium until it whitens and becomes creamy. About 2-3 minutes.

2.Turn off the mixer and add powdered sugar in 3 or 4 segments mixing on low until it starts to combine.

3.Add sifted cocoa powder sugar and mix on low until combined.

Scrape down the sides and bottom and mix on medium for 15-30 seconds.

4.For a thinner consistency frosting, add 1-2 tablespoons milk or cream and continue mixer another half minute.

To get the frosting to get extra black:

-Put the frosting in an airtight container and put it in the fridge overnight or for up to a week.

Find Cakes That Are Baked online, IG, and FB.

Instagram.com/CakesThatAreBaked

Facebook.com/Cakes That Are Baked

CakesThatAreBaked.com