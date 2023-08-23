SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Learning can be so much more fun when it involves a creative children’s book. Taylor Crane is the author of the “National Park Pup” series. Taylor’s mission is to create a bridge between parents and their children, nurturing a love for nature, exploration, and imaginative storytelling.

The “National Park Pup” series intertwines creative stories with educational content. The result is an experience that doesn’t just captivate young readers but engages parents in the storytelling process. This was Crane’s goal, to write a book he would enjoy reading to his kids.

