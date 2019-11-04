Learn about the latest from Richard Paul Evans, Noel Street, which could be his best yet

We would expect nothing less than a new book during the Christmas season from Richard Paul Evans. According to the many, Noel Street could well be his best book yet. Everyone from producers, editors, voice actors, all had a very emotional responses to reading the story about hope.

Evans’ new book originated from an event which happened in Salt Lake City. A man stopped his truck and crawled underneath after being trigger and thinking he was back in the Vietnam war. When writing, Evans says the story came to him as very strong inspiration.

Set in Utah near the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, a young woman raises her young black son alone in a small town. Her husband is killed in the Vietnam war and her family has disowned her. The story is about the love between a mother and a child.

**Note: The different types of pages in the book is intended. The page format is called deckled. Please don’t return the book!

