SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)–Today, we were so lucky to have Amanda McIntosh on our show. She is the organizer of their Price, Utah locations, and also serves as the Suicide Prevention Specialist for Southeastern Utah Health Dept.

This topic hits home for Amanda, having lost her husband, Brian, to suicide. She talked to us about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, which is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experiences. This year, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday, November 18, 2023, and there will be 7 sites in Utah and virtual options as well. You can find the one nearest you at afsp.org/survivorday.

Survivor Day, created by a resolution in the U.S. Congress in 1999, has since been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and takes place each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. For those unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a virtual Survivor Day program at afsp.org/survivorday. Caring for those left behind in the aftermath of a suicide is an essential part of suicide prevention. The family and friends left behind to grieve alone are at a greater risk of suicide themselves.

For more information, you can go to afsp.org or follow their Instagram @afspnational