Learn a new skill at monthly women’s workshop

Megan Paul, creator and owner of Flourishing Female Workshops, is on a mission to help women feel free to be themselves. Paul hosts monthly workshops for women who want to create, connect, and flourish as an individual.

After a tough 2020, Paul felt called to create a space for women to connect and learn new skills. She wanted to help women feel supported and empowered, so she decided to start hosting fun events. Paul likes to utilize other small business owners’ skills and invites them to come and teach their skills to others.

Past workshops have included things like sourdough making, cake demo, plants, floral arranging, embroidery, cookie decorating, wreath making, etc. Paul says that her favorite activity has been embroidery and she has since taken it up as a hobby. She taught Surae 3 simple techniques on air.

The next Flourishing Female Workshop will be a watercolor class on January 15th (this Saturday evening, 7-8:30 pm, at Edynkei in PG). Use code GTU for $10 off the ticket price.

IG @flourishingfemale Email: helloflourishingfemale@gmail.com