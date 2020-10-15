Learn a glam ponytail in minutes!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Maddy Pace was here to demo beauty for busy people! We see how to create a glam ponytail that’s both sleek and has volume, in under a minute! Using volume creator Shimmering Mist from Davines, Maddy says don’t forget about the products.



One of Maddy’s #1 goals at the salon is to educate her guests on how to look more awesome, in less time. She helps hairstylists become instructors, and those considering beauty school to get licensed with her, at a naturally socially distanced studio salon.

To contact Maddy for a color/cut/styling appointment, or if you’re interested in being her next apprentice contact via IG @maddydoesyourhair and 360nanoacademy.com

