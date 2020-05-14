Laziz Kitchen is today’s Save the Faves

Laziz Kitchen is a beloved local spot, and we’re so excited their doors are open once again! Pay them a visit, help keep them thriving, and try out the mouth-watering dishes our hosts sampled today:
1) Lebanese Bowl with Kafta beef. A bowl of fattoush salad, rice and lentil pilaf with caramelized onions, a cucumber and mint yogurt sauce, and Kafta beef. Kafta is ground beef seasoned with onions, garlic tomato paste, parsley, and a selection of spices.
2) Meditteranean platter with chicken fajita. A bowl of hummus, tabbouleh salad, vermicelli rice, and chicken cooked with bell peppers, mushroom, and onion. Chicken is marinated in garlic, ginger, cilantro, and vinegar.
3) Grape Leaves (stuffed grape leaves with rice, walnuts, tomatoes, parsley, and onion) – Vegan.
4) Veggie Bowl. Sauteed brussel sprouts, carrots, potatoes and onions with Zaatar spice (thyme blend) topped on vermicelli rice with pine nuts, avocado, and a tahini sauce.
Laziz is located at 912 South Jefferson Street, SLC, UT 84101
Open Monday – Saturday from 12 – 8 pm