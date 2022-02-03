Lay’s first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years is hilarious

(The Hill) – A new course about Taylor Swift is being offered at New York University's Clive Davis Institute in the Spring 2022 semester, which began on Jan. 26 and continues until March 9, Variety reported.

The course is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist and NYU alumna Brittany Spanos, and will educate students on Swift's evolution as a musician, businesswoman, entrepreneur, country singer and pop sensation, according to Variety.