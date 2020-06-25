Layla Mediterranean Grill and Mezze in Holladay is absolutely delicious! We got to sample some signature dishes today, and we can’t wait to pay them a visit again soon. We tried:

Musaken: Thin flatbread, stuffed with a mixture of roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sumac, exotic spices and pine nuts.

Moroccan Chicken: Oven roasted, bone in chicken breast rubbed with an exotic spice blend, cooked with dried apricot and chickpeas in a fragrant saffron cream sauce and served over a saffron couscous.

Warak Malfouf : Tender cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, spices and mint. Served with a side of cucumber mint yogurt sauce.

Layla is family owned and has been operated by the Tadros Family since 2010. Here, you’ll get to discover a mold of the best of all Mediterranean cultures, as well as aspects of their delectable authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, and fabulous fresh food! The Diet of the Middle East is one of the healthiest in the world. Layla is the proud recipient of a Best of State awarded 2012-2020!

Layla Mediterranean Grill and Mezze is located at 4751 South Holladay Blvd (2300 E), in Holladay Open for Curbside takeout, Monday – Saturday from 4:30 pm – 8:30pm www.laylagrill.com