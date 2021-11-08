Lawsuits already being filed against rapper Travis Scott and why playing pickleball is good for you

- On Good Things Utah this morning – A concertgoer has named the Astroworld headliner alongside fellow rapper Drake and tour promoter Live Nation in a lawsuit for over $1 million in damages. Travis Scott has been served a second lawsuit after a violent “crowd surge” killed at least eight attendees of the rapper’s sold-out Astroworld music festival on Friday night in Houston — and the latest claim lists Drake as a defendant, according to TMZ. The rappers and multiple-time collaborators were named alongside entertainment company Live Nation in a negligence lawsuit filed by Astroworld attendee Kristian Paredes, 23, who is seeking a minimum of $1 million in damages from the deadly event, per TMZ.
- Plus, we have a new contest to announce! This is your chance to see Clifford the Big Red Dog movie for free. Head to abc4.com/contests to enter. This contest runs through this Sunday the 14th.
- And the beloved Broadway musical “Wicked” is finally heading to Hollywood and the two leading ladies who’ll bring Elphaba and Glinda to life on the big screen were finally revealed. Taking on the role of Elphaba, the eventual Wicked Witch of the West, will be Tony-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. Starring opposite of her will be Grammy winner Ariana Grande as Glinda, who is later known as the Good Witch. The two shared their excitement on social media, saying how excited they are to be starring in the long-awaited movie musical, which will be helmed by “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Height” director Jon M. Chu.
- And at the end of the show – Pickleball, the badminton-Ping-Pong hybrid, is suddenly everywhere. The fastest growing sport in America boasts more than 4.5 million players. But the game with a silly name, it has nothing to do with pickles, is especially popular with adults 55 and older. There are many reasons that pickleball appeals to seniors seeking a fun and social way to stay in shape. For starters, matches are played on a court considerably smaller than a tennis court, which makes for less running. But with games typically lasting an hour, you’ll work up a good sweat and burn up to 11 calories per minute. (Always check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program.) To read more click here: https://www.today.com/health/pickleball-why-sport-good-your-health-t237464
- Hope you tune in with us for these Hot Topics and so much more on this Monday morning.