SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As the summer sun blazes, what better way to beat the heat than with a scoop of creamy, dreamy ice cream? Laurel Brasserie & Bar are launching their brand-new ice cream menu, just in time to celebrate July as National Ice Cream Month! Xavier Baudinet, Executive Pastry Chef, joined us on the show to share all about it.

The new menu features both classic flavors and unique specialty flavors including:

Vanilla Bean

Chocolate

Strawberry

Berry Sorbet

Carol’s Burnt Almond Fudge

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Oreo

Butterscotch

Cotton Candy Unicorn

Vegan Pistachio

Each flavor is available with single or double scoops or with a fresh-made waffle cone served Classic, Chocolate Dipped, or Chocolate and Sprinkle. Also available as a shake. Additionally, there are now ice cream sandwiches now available including a decadent, luxurious Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich made with the iconic Grand America Macrons as well as a Chocolate Chip Cookie + Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich.

For those attending Laurel’s award-winning Sunday Brunch, there is a special dedicated chef’s ice cream station for cones, cups, and floats every Sunday throughout the summer. Visiting the Grand America pool? Enjoy a frozen treat to cool off. Poolside attendants are ready to scoop your favorite flavors from 11 AM to 1 PM on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

