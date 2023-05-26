Reclaim your time with Foam’s same-day laundry service. Carson Young, Ceo of FOAM, joined us on the show to discuss how his company is turning laundry day into a day off.

For only $25 per week, they wash, dry and fold your clothes, and even deliver them right back to you within 24 hours. Their service is about giving you more time to do the things you love, instead of worrying about laundry. FOAM strives to make their service as convenient as possible. They offer free pickup and delivery for no extra cost. Young, emphasizes that they understand life gets extremely hectic and they aim to take one significant task off of your to-to list.

FOAM is offering a first free week with code GOODTHINGS. For more information visit their website and instagram.