SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages. Three powerhouses in the world of religion and public speaking, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, and Meg Johnson joined forces in this year’s “Laughing All The Way” Holiday Tour.

The trio, as well as host, Mark Williams, and special musical guest Carmen Rasmusen Herbert plan to entertain guests with a night full of Christmas festivities that will have you smiling, laughing, and caroling along. The tour will consist of Christ-centered holiday events with talks, music, games, and giveaways with funny, family-friendly messages the whole family can enjoy. In addition to all the fun, you’ll leave feeling a little bit closer to The Reason for the Season.

Laughing All The Way: Live events will be coming to Woods Cross, Cedar City, Twin Falls, Boise, Idaho Falls, Ogden, and Provo. Early Bird Pricing is running now through November 5th and when you order 4 tickets or more, you can receive group discounts. Reserve your tickets now by visiting turtle.link/laughing

Founded by Hank, John, and Meg, the Turtle House App is a gospel-centered app filled with fun and inspirational podcasts, full-length talks, devotionals, firesides, and so more! Sign up for a free 7-day trial and receive an extra 10% off with the coupon code in your email.

