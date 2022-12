We love when comedian Steve Soelberg is in studio! He shares is holiday humor for the most wonderful time of the year. He’s a busy professional, and can be seen live at Dry Bar Comedy, and you can stream his comedy specials on Amazon Prime, Sirius XM, or catch him on YouTube where he’s racked up millions of views!

Steve can be booked for parties and events, just hop on his website to contact him, and stay up to date with his next live shows! www.stevesoelberg.com