Director of a new show, Bruce Craven, and lead actor, Joseph Paul Branca, joined us on the show to share about their new production of “The Foreigner” happening in West Valley.

The show is said to make you laugh so hard you cry. It is a comedy about an Englishman who visits rural Georgia. Due to social anxiety and desire for a peaceful break, Charlie pretends that he doesn’t speak any English during his stay at the hunting lodge. His plan backfires as he becomes the confidant of everyone at the lodge and Charlie learns more than he should.

Get your tickets at www.wvcarts.org or by calling (801) 965-5140. GTU viewers can also receive $10 off tickets using the code “Charlie10” at checkout now through March 26, 2022.

Performance Dates: March 3-26, 2022

Thurs-Sat 7:30 p.m.

Sat matinee 3:00 p.m.

Location: West Valley Performing Arts Center (across from the Maverick Center in west valley, the only live theatre in West Valley)

Approximate Show Runtime: 2 hours

Individual ticket price: Adult $25.00, Youth (Under age 12) $18.00.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvcarts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wvcarts