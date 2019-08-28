Last weekend to experience the Park City Area Showcase of Homes

Whether you’re itching to get out of the city or looking to purchase a second home, there’s no doubt that the beautiful mountain top locations of Park City, Heber, Midway and Kamas are places to look at seriously.

Thanks to the 2019 Park City Area Showcase of Homes (presented by Park City Area Home Builders Association), you can tour 20 new custom construction homes!

Pierrette Tierney Magleby joined us to share what you can expect from this exclusive peek at new, unique designs in gated areas.

Developments are included in Old Town, Deer Valley, Park Meadows, Promontory, Park City Heights, Deer Vista, Tuhaye, Victory Ranch, Remund Farms, Triple Crown and Red Ledges.



You can also experience special events held at some of the homes such as cooking demonstrations, giveaways and raffles.

There is still one weekend left to take a tour yourself of the 2019 Park City Area Showcase of Homes. Stop by August 30- September 2. On Friday from 2:00- 8:00pm and on Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday from 10:00am- 6:00pm.

Tickets are $15 online, PcShowcaseOfHomes.com, and are good for all seven days and all 20 homes.

This story includes sponsored content.