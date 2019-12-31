Last table talk of the decade!

It’s New Years Eve! We’re ready to roll in the new decade and crush our goals in the New Year. This includes making space for “me time” if you’re a busy mom, and prioritizing self-care while taking care of everyone else.

Good news coffee lovers, scientists say drinking caffeine can limit weight gain. According to a recent study, those who drank four cups a day had lower body fat.

Skinny jeans are out, baggy trousers tucked into boots are in for 2020. Trends also include monochromatic tones, anklets, quilted bags, pearls, and voluminous dresses.

New York may be known for it’s annual ball drop tonight, but there are many other states celebrating a drop tonight. Georgia drops a giant stuffed animal possum, California drops grapes, Florida drops a beach ball, and Pennsylvania drops a giant peep!