If you're on the hunt for the best stocking stuffers for kids and don't know where to start, you've come to the right place! We've got you covered with this gift guide that has the top stocking stuffer ideas for kids of all ages. The best part is that all of the gifting options here are under $30, and there are even some hot toys under $10.
- Pokémon Cards
- Pokémasters of all skill levels won’t be able to pass up some new Pokémons to add to their deck (and you won’t be mad at the affordable price tag to make them happy). Whether they’ve been trying to catch a Charizard, Snorlax or Eevee, they’re bound to find a few valuable surprises inside.
- Jaciya Hair Elastic Scrunchies
- Any girl will tell you, there is no such thing as too many stickers or too many scrunchies. This classic hair tie is fun and functional and blazing a triumphant return. The six-pack comes in a variety of colors perfect for your girl’s daily wardrobe change.
- Kanoodle
- This isn’t your typical brain-teasing puzzle — for starters, it’s a huge TikTok phenomenon! Its hashtag currently has over 633 million views, with players young and old taking on over 200 challenges testing one’s problem solving and critical thinking skills.
- TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
- Currently one of the bestselling toys on Amazon, these little turtle plushies went viral on TikTok, racking up more than 56 million views. Not only are they super cute, but kids can use them to show their moods without saying a word by flipping between the angry and happy faces.
- And don’t forget the moms! Here are some gifts from Amazon that will still arrive in time:
- Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings ($13, originally $14)
- These earrings are trending because of how much they resemble a high-end pair that cost $1,350. They’re so popular that one of our editors put them to the test to see if they’re worth the hype. The verdict? They sure are. Learn more via our Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings review.
- Evshine Women’s Fuzzy Slippers ($23)
- These slippers offer a trifecta of benefits: supreme comfort courtesy of their memory foam insole, a touch of style thanks to their cross-front design, and breathability due to their open-toe shape. They have a non-slip sole, too, which makes them suitable to wear outside.
- Nook Theory Travel Journal With Prompts ($26)
- Know someone who’s always jetting somewhere new? Opening this travel journal will be such a surprise. The inside features prompts so they can reflect on their day, complemented by generous spaces for notes, lists, and photos. The front window is customizable, too, so they can insert an image from their favorite trip.
And don't forget the moms! Here are some gifts from Amazon that will still arrive in time:
