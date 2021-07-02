Last minute 4th of July outfit ideas

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – Still need an outfit to wear this holiday weekend? It seems like Memorial Day was just here – but now, 4th of July is around the corner and will arrive before you know it! Best of all, Independence Day falls on a Sunday, making for a long, relaxing weekend. Just make sure you settle your plans before the holiday approaches! Whether you end up celebrating beachside, at a lake house, or even just a local cookout with your friends and family, you’ll want to have some festive but easy outfits planned. Bree shows us fashionable last minute finds.
- Plus, everything a red-blooded American might put on the grill will be as expensive as it’s ever been. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index tracks the dollar’s spending power against household commodities. The graph above measures how much it costs to buy a single amount of any of the things common to the American barbecue – hotdogs, ground beef, white bread, potatoes, bacon, pork chops, beer and non-alcoholic beverages In the last 20 years, the price for these products in total is up about 77%.
- And isn’t it funny how laughter can be the best medicine? Everyone likes a good belly laugh from time to time, and science supports that feeling. Studies have shown that laughing is linked to our physical, emotional and mental well-being — even our relationships. Here are some things you might not know about laughter. If you would like to know more click here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/01/health/science-of-laughter-scn-wellness/index.html
- Finally, Ali shows us how to curl your hair without heat. Watch to see how she achieved those beautiful soft curls!
- And at the end of the show, Popeye says it works but does it really? We’ll tell you what science says about the healing properties of that popular green veggie! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this Friday morning on GTU.