Former Bachelor Contestant, Michelle Money, talks all things lashes! After a lash intervention with Nicea, Money wanted to share her tips to GTU and show how lashes can make or break your look. While lashes certainly help people on TV, this look is beneficial to everyone! “I truly believe that every woman should know how to at least how to glue on a set of lashes.” said Money. “You don’t need to wear them everyday, but for those special events, you just need to know.”

Money suggests starting with a more natural looking lash, and recommends Ardelle Wispies, and also trim them down. Not everyone has the same eye shape, so it’s important to find the lashes that work best for you.

The key is to also wait until the glue gets tacky, roughly about 30 seconds. While it might be instinctual to apply the glue when it’s still wet, that can make the lashes slide. If applying the glue on the lashes is a challenge, Money suggests dipping lashes in the glue with a pair of tweezers.

Money also brought her kit from Lashify, a Utah based company with eyelash and eyelash accessories. Her favorite is the Lashify Blow Speed Dryer to accelerate the drying process. Make sure to put glue on the ends and start from the ends. Applying mascara will help them form together.