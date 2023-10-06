SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Warm up with a flavorful soup this fall. Jamie Eskelson, from jamiecooksitup joined us on the show with a recipe that will do the trick. Attached is the recipe for Lasagna Soup.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground sausage, or ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 t thyme

1 T brown sugar

4 C chicken broth

2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced stewed tomatoes

2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce

2 t italian seasoning

1/2 t salt

7 lasagna noodles, broken up

1 C parmesan cheese, grated

1-2 C mozzarella cheese, grated

DIRECTIONS:

1. Into a large soup pot place 1 pound ground sausage, 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped bell pepper, and 3 cloves minced garlic. Cook the mixture over medium high heat until the sausage is browned and the onions are translucent.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of thyme, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 2 cans stewed tomatoes, 2 cans tomato sauce, 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 4 cups of chicken broth. Bring the soup to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce the heat and let the old girl simmer for about 20 minutes.

3. Find yourself 7 lasagna noodles.

Break them up into large chunks and add them to the soup pot. Let the noodles simmer in the pot until they are tender. Should take about 10 minutes.

4. Add 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese to the pot. Give it a nice stir and allow time (a couple of minutes) for the cheese to melt.

5. Remove the pot from the stove. Ladle it into serving bowls and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.