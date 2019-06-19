TURN Community Services will be having their annual Pastabilities fundraiser this week! Their CEO Dave Hennessey shared this great event and why you should be there. The dinner will be provided by Cuisine Unlimited, who showed us how to make delicious lasagna rolls.

Pastabilities will be June 21 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at This is the Place Heritage Park.

At the event, there will be live country music, featuring local country artist, Carver Louis. There will also be line dancing, complimentary train rides, games, client created artwork, a silent auction and more. All proceeds benefit those we serve with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

To purchase tickets please visit: www.TURNDreams.org and make sure to use the discount code “meatballs.”

Try this delicious lasagna roll recipe at home to give yourself a taste of what is to come at Pastabilities!

Ingredients

12 lasagna noodles

3 cups ​​well-drained cottage cheese

2 cups​​ shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp. ​fresh minced garlic

3 tbsp. ​fresh chopped basil

2 tsp. ​​black pepper

1 cup ​​Mozzarella for topping

3 tbsp.​​ finely chopped basil for topping

Marinara Ingredients

1/4 cup ​olive oil

1/2 cup yellow onion diced

3 ​​​cloves ​garlic minced

28 oz.​​ crushed tomatoes

6 oz. ​​tomato paste

2 tsp.​​ dried oregano

2 tsp. ​​fresh basil

1 tsp. ​​Kosher salt

1 tsp.​​ sugar

1/4 tsp. ​crushed red pepper

1/2 cup ​chicken broth (water would work for a vegetarian option)

Instructions

Boil lasagna noodles and cook just until soft enough for rolling.

Start making marinara by adding olive oil and onion to a saucepan and sauté on medium low until lightly browned. Add the garlic and let cook until you can smell the garlic, less than 30 seconds. Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer, covered on low for 30 minutes.

While noodles and sauce are cooking, mix together dry cottage cheese, garlic, basil, black pepper and one cup shredded mozzarella cheese.

Remove noodles from water, and lay them out side by side on a clean surface. Spread about ¼ cup of the cheese mixture on top of each noodle

Roll up each noodle, making sure nothing squishes out in the process. Spread around ¼ – ⅓ cup marinara sauce in the bottom of a 9″x 13″casserole dish, then place each roll seam side down into the dish.

Cover with more marinara, then sprinkle remaining cup of mozzarella cheese. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.

When fully cooked, remove from oven and top with fresh chopped basil.