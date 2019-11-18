Lantern festivals, side by side adventures, and elk hunts…it must be ‘At Your Leisure’ at it again

If the winter blues have you itching to get out, check out some of these recent activities from ‘At Your Leisure‘ for some great recreation ideas.

Tooele County Night Lights Lantern Festival

Thousands of people come to release lanterns into the night sky. All at the same time, they are light and sent up into the sky. It’s typical to write hopes, dreams, goals, and aspirations on the lanterns as they float out into the universe.

Side By Side Adventure Rally in San Hallow

Down in San Hallow State Park, Outdoor Utah wants Utahns to enjoy the an outdoor experience in some awesome rigs. It’s actually not that difficult as it looks. The machines can roll up and over any terrain on the trails.

Yardley Elk Hunt

Up in Piute County, the Yardley family hunted down an elk and donated the meat to the Beaver County Food Bank. The Yardley family is known for their charitable contributions and for being the epitome of a great Utah family.

