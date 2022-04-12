Casey Elliot, from Gentri, joined us in the studio to share about the new movie show in theaters Lamb Of God.

It’s back by popular demand, and just in time to celebrate the coming of spring and Easter. Rob Gardner’s acclaimed concert film, LAMB OF GOD, is returning to theatres on Friday, March 25. The film will run in limited engagement through Easter weekend (April 17).

Told entirely through music, LAMB OF GOD portrays the final week in the life of Jesus Christ. The story is told from the perspective of those who loved and followed Him, including Peter, John, Thomas, Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene, and Christ’s mother, Mary. Filmed in Utah at the Utah Film Studios in Park City, LAMB OF GOD stars acclaimed musical artists Casey Elliott of GENTRI, Oyoyo Bonner, Tyler Hardwick, Katherine Thomas, Emily Moffat, and many more.

“I’m overjoyed to bring LAMB OF GOD back to theatres to help people celebrate Easter, said Gardner. “I know it will bring light and hope so desperately needed at this time.”

For more information, visit https://www.lambofgodmovie.com

Plus, watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89gQnH7w4Uo