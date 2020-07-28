Laid Back Mode dresses, feather earrings, and more!

Brooke Hennesy of brand-new online shop Laid Back Mode joined us today with beautiful models to show off her tie-dye dresses, feathered earrings, and parasols! Each item is incredibly unique, and her clothing intertwines travel with the joy of shopping. Every piece inspired by, and named after something to do with travel!

You’ll have fun learning about unique destinations, food, culture, animals and natural beauty around the world while browsing the site. Emphasizing women in business is important to Brooke, and her designer is a woman in Thailand that runs her own wholesale Thailand shop!

Take a look at the versatile ways Laid Back Mode items can be styled on models Shanna Davies, Carly Ainsworth, Vicki Hennesy, Sarah Lovette, Paris Thomas, Lily Ormond, Amber Woody and Brooke herself. Sizes range from 0 – 14 and styles vary. There is something for every body. No two feather earrings are the same, and the hand dyed parasols are to die for.

There are two weeks left for Brooke’s “Grand Opening Prices”, with free domestic shipping. She is also offering an additional 15% off the Grand Sale price for viewers with the discount code GOODTHINGSUTAH!



Shop Laid Back Mode online at Laidbackmode.com instagram:@laidbackmode facebook: Laid Back Mode and contact at email: Laidbackmodedesigns@gmail.com

Happy Shopping!