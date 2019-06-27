Lagoon discount to keep you entertained this summer

It’s impossible to be bored as an America First Credit Union member this summer! Nicea joined Nicole at Lagoon to talk about all of the deals and discounts America First Credit Union is offering.

If you are a member, Lagoon is offering a $9 discount off of every ticket when you purchase with your America First Visa or Debit Card. Places like Cowabunga Bay, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Real Salt Lake, and the Living Planet Aquarium are also offering discounts for credit union members.

If you’re looking to entertain your kids and family head on over to americafirst.com/getmore to see all of the exciting deals.

America First Credit Union is also celebrating its 80th Anniversary. In honor of this occasion, they are running a giveaway called 80 days and 80 loan payments. Every day, now through August, America First is giving away a loan payment. To enter, apply for a loan and swipe your card for purchases. There will also be a grand prize of $10,000.

You don’t want to miss out on the exciting deals, discounts, and giveaways! If you are not an America First Credit Union member already, head to a branch nearest you to join!

This story includes sponsored content.