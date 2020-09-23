Ladies, don’t be fooled by men hiding behind their beards

Kyleigh Cooper has been crowned Miss Murray 2021! We were so excited to have her join us in studio today. She is spreading a message, "End the culture war: promoting unity". Kyleigh says that living in a world filled with people from various backgrounds, races, cultures, and religions is what makes the world beautiful!

On the other hand, she continues, it can also cause friction and polarization in our opinions. Instead of compromise and trying to see someone else’s point of view, there is too much hypocrisy, criticizing, blaming others, and judgement because of different ideologies. Her focus as Miss Murray will be to End the Culture War by Promoting Unity. She strives to create more respect, tolerance and kindness in our society for all walks of life.