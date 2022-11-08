- On Good Things Utah this morning – Kylie Jenner is revealing how her approach to social media has changed since becoming a mother, sharing that she’s chosen to take a step back in order to protect herself. The 25-year-old reality TV star and mogul has long been one of the most followed people on Instagram with a current following of 372 million people. And although she shares quite a bit on her platform, she told friend Hailey Bieber that she’s cautious about how much of herself she puts out into the world. “When I showed my personality too much or shared a little bit too much, people just had more access to say things about the real me, so I decided to push back a little bit,” Jenner explained during an appearance on Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s in My Bathroom? “When I got pregnant and started, you know, having kids, I think that I just have a different relationship with social media. And I think my priorities are just in a different place.”
- Plus, do you spend hours watching TV shows and documentaries about serial killers and true crime? As a child, I was always fascinated by serial killers and crime stories. There was something about the thought that most serial killers appeared quite charming, intelligent, attractive, and engaging. Needless to say, some people are fascinated by serial killers for the exact same reason. Here’s why serial killers and true crime stories are so fascinating, according to a psychologist: Serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, Aileen Wuornos, Rodney Alcala, and many others add to our fascination because of the heinousness of their crimes and how they were presented to the public. Serial killers are responsible for less than 1 percent of murders in the U.S. each year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and no more than two dozen are “active” at any given time. However, our fascination with serial killers and the crimes they commit far exceeds our concern about more pressing dangers. Serial killers seem normal — even charismatic. The crimes of serial killers are frequently monstrous. Yet, they are not “monsters” and may not appear strange. To read more click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/why-serial-killers-true-crime-stories-are-so-fascinating-according-to-a-psychologist/ar-AA13Q0YY
- At the end of the show – The “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie. The Australian actor went on to thank her “gorgeous surrogate” for helping her become a mom. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” she wrote. Wilson concluded her post by saying she can’t wait to dote on little “Roycie.” We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.