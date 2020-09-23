All about Kyleigh Cooper, Miss Murray 2021!

Kyleigh Cooper has been crowned Miss Murray 2021! We were so excited to have her join us in studio today. She is spreading a message, “End the culture war: promoting unity”. Kyleigh says that living in a world filled with people from various backgrounds, races, cultures, and religions is what makes the world beautiful!

On the other hand, she continues, it can also cause friction and polarization in our opinions. Instead of compromise and trying to see someone else’s point of view, there is too much hypocrisy, criticizing, blaming others, and judgement because of different ideologies. Her focus as Miss Murray will be to End the Culture War by Promoting Unity. She strives to create more respect, tolerance and kindness in our society for all walks of life.

Kyleigh tells us she wholeheartedly believes that when we take the time to genuinely listen to where people are coming from, and why they think the way they do, we can better understand their stance on controversial topics. We will never all agree, but we can become better at knowing the facts on social issues, using common sense and logic and not taking offense to every little thing. We are all humans craving connection, validation, and understanding. Working towards all-inclusiveness and unity is a brave and worthy endeavor and I believe our community and society as a whole would greatly benefit from it.

This new Miss Murray will host open forums within various avenues in Murray city as well as in the schools, service projects with refugees / minority groups, and she wants to help share more cultural elements through the arts and other activities in the hopes of opening a dialogue so that we can become more united even if we don’t agree on all things.

Tale a look below at this woman’s incredible talent, Bollywood dance!

This BYU student is proud to promote the Brigham Young University’s Folk Dance team performing live, streaming on October 23rd and 24th. You can find link through arts.byu.edu

Follow Kyleigh on IG at @missmurray.ut