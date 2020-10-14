Kuwahara Pumpkin Patch has activities for all ages

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Kuwahara pumpkin patch in Draper has something for everyone! If you want to get into the holiday spirit with the family, there’s plenty for the littles to do and see. If you’re looking for a date night, the Haunted House comes alive when the sun goes down, and you wont believe the frights!

Owner Alex Kuwahara tells us they’ve gone to great lengths taking safety precautions to sanitize high traffic areas every thirty minutes, masks are required (but can be taken off when outdoors and socially distanced), and they are limiting the number of people allowed in at any given time. This expansive pumpkin patch allows plenty of room to be socially distanced!

Open seven days a week, come experience bounce houses, mazes, one maze is haunted, one is an adventure maze perfect for kids. There’s also zombie paintball, food trucks, and vendors! Alex tells us he’s seen proposals this year, and the pumpkin walls are the instagram photo op hot spot!

We also got to chat with Max D. Burton, creator of the haunted house! You won’t believe the preparation and details that have gone into this haunt. It’s a truly incredible experience that begins outdoors, and eventually leads you into the corn maze! Actors are wearing a mask under their mask to stay safe. Beware, you never know who’s lurking around the corner…take a look at the clip below!

Visit Kuwahara at kuwaharawholesale.com, and at 12153 S 700 W in Draper 84020