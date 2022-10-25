Composer Kurt Bestor celebrates GTU’s 20 year anniversary. Bestor joined the show during the first week of GTU and returned to the show twenty years later.

Bestor talked about his first professional gig. As a trumpet player at Orem High School, Bestor was pulled into a show after the lead trumpetist fell sick. He skipped school to make $40 an hour, he recorded for the Donny Marie show. The next week he was asked to arrange a song for Dick Van Dyke.

Bestor makes every concert personal. He is performing December 15 to the 18 at the Eccles Theater.