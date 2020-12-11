Kulia Wear is female owned athleisure

Kulia Wear is high waisted active and athleisure wear. This Polynesian locally owned female small business was created so moms can feel sexy and confident! Recreated with longer compression bands making it the only high waist leggings designed to stay up, never fall off your hips, and sculpt your body perfectly! Meant to compress your midsection and tuck your tummy comfortably!
The word Kulia is of Hawaiian descent, meaning: Outstanding, fortunate, lucky and to strive. Owner Kiana Fonua Williams, mom of two, and owner tells us her kids helped design logo art work! The material is a sports collection, textured to hide cellulite, designed to give your body shape, and the band hugs your hips and stays up! The yoga line is a soft acting fabric, that’s high quality for cheaper price. It’s just perfect for both being active, and relaxing.
Kiana is offering 10% off your order by using code: GTU10 Happy Shopping! IG: @kulia.wear and: kuliawear.com