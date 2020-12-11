Kulia Wear is female owned athleisure

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kulia Wear is high waisted active and athleisure wear. This Polynesian locally owned female small business was created so moms can feel sexy and confident! Recreated with longer compression bands making it the only high waist leggings designed to stay up, never fall off your hips, and sculpt your body perfectly! Meant to compress your midsection and tuck your tummy comfortably!

The word Kulia is of Hawaiian descent, meaning: Outstanding, fortunate, lucky and to strive. Owner Kiana Fonua Williams, mom of two, and owner tells us her kids helped design logo art work! The material is a sports collection, textured to hide cellulite, designed to give your body shape, and the band hugs your hips and stays up! The yoga line is a soft acting fabric, that’s high quality for cheaper price. It’s just perfect for both being active, and relaxing.

Kiana is offering 10% off your order by using code: GTU10 Happy Shopping! IG: @kulia.wear and: kuliawear.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors