Kugel the cat loves to snuggle and wants a forever home

Kugel the cat, is this week’s pet of the week and is looking for his forever home! This two-year-old beauty boy is adorable and loving but is always on high alert. He would thrive in a calm home with a family who will shower him with head scratches, pets, and belly rubs when he’s ready.

Kugel will do his best in a home without a lot of activity and noise with people who can take it slow with him. Once you’re sitting still, he will be all over you, asking for pets and scratches. He loves to snuggle and will curl up next to you and fall asleep.

Best Friends National Adoption Event “Let Love In” to find homes for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens in our lifesaving program. They are offering fee-waived adoptions on all pets in our program. This virtual event will run from Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11. All adoption surveys received during these dates will qualify for fee-waived adoptions.

To see what available pets they have, visit their website.