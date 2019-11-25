Kristen Bell talks about struggling with anxiety and depression

While Intermittent fasting may sound like another dieting craze, the practice of routinely not eating and drinking for short periods of time has shown again to lead to potentially better health outcomes.

In a new study by researchers at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, researchers have found that cardiac catheterization patients who practiced regular intermittent fasting lived longer than patients who don’t.In addition, the study found that patients who practice intermittent fasting are less likely to be diagnosed with heart failure.