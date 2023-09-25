Colleen Worthington, founder of Kneaders Bakery and Cafe Cookbook author joined us this morning in the kitchen along with her daughter Amy Peterson. The two shared a recipe for grated apple pie, and even spilled the secret ingredients.

This is the first apple pie made at Kneaders. Shirl Thomlinson, a lifelong friend of Kneaders and a professional apple grower, shared his family recipe with Colleen. Using akane apples, a Japanese apple sometimes called Tokyo Rose, the thin skin and tart and sweet taste makes them the perfect apple for pies.

These unique apples are only available in August, September, and October. A peeled granny smith or an unpeeled fuji can also substitute.

Grab the Cafe Cookbook next time you’re in a Kneaders near you, or at Deseret Book.

www.kneaders.com