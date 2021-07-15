Dalibor Dali Blazic came by to give the perfect recipe for their Kings Landing Breakfast Crepe. They are nutritious, savory, and mouth-watering, so grab your skillet and make some breakfast crepes!
Kings Landing Breakfast Crepe
-Turkey Sausage 3.2 oz
-Bacon 0.5 oz
-Shredded Mozzarella 3.0 oz
-Fresh Mozzarella 0.8 oz
-Cheddar Cheese 0.8 oz
-Spinach 0.7 oz
-Mushrooms 0.5 oz
-Cherry Tomato 0.5 oz
-Green onion 0.4 oz
-Garlic Aioli 0.2
-Sunny Side-Up Egg 2 egg
-Cayenne Pepper Sprinkles – Your choice
Find Dali Crepes on their website and Instagram