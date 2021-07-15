Dalibor Dali Blazic came by to give the perfect recipe for their Kings Landing Breakfast Crepe. They are nutritious, savory, and mouth-watering, so grab your skillet and make some breakfast crepes!

Kings Landing Breakfast Crepe

-Turkey Sausage 3.2 oz

-Bacon 0.5 oz

-Shredded Mozzarella 3.0 oz

-Fresh Mozzarella 0.8 oz

-Cheddar Cheese 0.8 oz

-Spinach 0.7 oz

-Mushrooms 0.5 oz

-Cherry Tomato 0.5 oz

-Green onion 0.4 oz

-Garlic Aioli 0.2

-Sunny Side-Up Egg 2 egg

-Cayenne Pepper Sprinkles – Your choice

