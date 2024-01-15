We were thrilled to have Kimile Pendleton back on the set! She and Gretchen host a podcast, “Starting Over with Kimile & Gretchen”, and have a wealth of knowledge to share.

“There are four negative mental energies”, Kimile tells us. “Upsets/disagreements, quandaries, guilt, fear/traumatic memories. Every human being has these type of emotional experiences. Like a computer that gets overloaded with too much storage people have a similar tendency to get overloaded with emotional baggage. The older we get the more bogged down we are. And when people say someone has baggage this is what they’re talking about.”

Starting over is about learning how to unburden ourselves from these four negative mental energies and learn how to begin again. For most people, it starts with our mood, our mood is what dictates our choices, which means our mood predicts our future!

