Kim Kardashian set to host Saturday Night Live and one actress can’t understand the choice

- On GTU this morning – “Saturday Night Live” has announced the first hosts for its 47th season, with four of them being first-timers. Among them is Kim Kardashian, and actress Debra Messing can’t quite wrap her head around why that happened. The reality TV star is set to host the second episode of the season, following Owen Wilson, and preceding Rami Malek. Upon learning the news, Messing tweeted her confusion, admitting that she understands that Kardashian is popular and influential but that most hosts are usually brought in to promote an upcoming project.
- Plus, life can come at you fast! One minute you’re blowing out the candles on a cake displaying your childhood photo in celebration of your 40th birthday, and the next you’re extinguishing your hair. Such is what recently happened to Nicole Richie, and she was kind enough to share footage of the wild moment she realized her hair was on fire, as well as the chaotic few seconds that ensued. The video quickly raked in views, it’s got nearly two million at press time, and comments from several celebrities including Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland, Amy Schumer, her husband Joel Madden, sister Sofia Richie, and Paris Hilton.
- And when it comes to dating, there’s always been a double standard about age gaps. An older man who dates a much younger woman is often applauded, while an older woman who sets her sights on a younger man is typically met with side glances and referred to as a “cougar.” Still, recent research suggests that a rising number of younger men are seeking older women and vice versa. Case in point? One survey found that 81% of women are open to dating someone 10 years younger than they are, and nearly 90% of men are interested in dating someone 10 years older. Nicea shares the pros and cons of the latest trend.
- Finally, TikTokers have long understood the appeal of figuring out how to dream about someone, from saucy romps with forbidden lovers to transcendent visits with loved ones from the other side. Videos that use the #dreams hashtag have 3.5 billion views. Many of them feature dream hacks, like how to make a cameo in someone else’s dream or how to have a lucid dream. And while the concept of bossing the sandman around might remind you of the antics you’d get up to at a middle school sleepover party, there’s actually nothing far-out about influencing your dreams so that a certain someone shows up. According to dream analyst Layne Dalfen, there are very practical ways to intentionally dream about someone. “All parts of the dream are parts of you,” Dalfen says. “You’re the director, the producer, all the actors, and the playwright.” https://www.bustle.com/wellness/how-to-dream-about-someone-experts
- At the end of the show – from funny cat Halloween costume ideas to easy kitty Halloween costumes and more, these 35 cat Halloween costumes from PetSmart are everything we didn’t know we needed! So whether you get a cat Halloween costume that matches your own or one that just makes you laugh, don’t forget to include your four-legged friend in the fun this year. Join us as we dive into the latest costumes, and more Hot Topics this morning on GTU.