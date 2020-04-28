Kids express their feelings about COVID-19 through art

It’s awfully quiet at the Hogle Zoo right now. Like you, the Zoo is anxious to get back to normal so they can all celebrate wildlife. There are many ways you can continue to support the Hogle Zoo while they are closed.

You can be certain the animals at the Hogle Zoo will continue to receive top-notch care by their committed staff. As a non-profit, they rely on ticket sales, donations, events, train and carousel rides, members, and guests to help support the animals, staff, and Zoo operations.