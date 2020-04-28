Live Now
Kids express their feelings about COVID-19 through art

Good Things Utah

  • On Good Things Utah today – Kids are expressing their feelings about COVID-19 through art. We have one picture this morning that shows the coronavirus as a big red monster! If your child has art they would like to send in and see on GTU, please mail it to goodthings@abc4.com – Plus, therapists share conversation starters that get past the usual, ‘how are you doing?’ with friends and family during a pandemic. Also, what cuddling can do for your mental health and beautiful at home music from the Met Opera.
  • And at the end of the show, we have the hottest hair trends of spring 2020. (pink included) Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.

