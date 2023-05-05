SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — What better way to celebrate your child’s birthday, than a portable ball pit and playground. Frolic in the fun with no mess and easy clean up. Softplay offers the perfect party solution.

Gina Salazar is the creator behind SoftPlay. Child entertainment has never been easier! Her company provides mobile soft play and ball pit rental for children ages 1-5. SoftplaySLC creates safe and exciting environments designed to provide opportunities in early childhood, especially focusing on gross motor skills, balance, risk taking and sensory awareness.

However, ball pits might just be your guilty pleasure as an adult! Softplay will keep your guests youthful at any corporate event, family reunion, milestone celebration and more. Get 10% off with code GTU10. For more information visit their instagram.