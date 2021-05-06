Kid’s Cheesy Chicken & Rice Bake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Tabatha Fergus, owner of the Orem Dream Dinners store came by to show how easy home-cooked meals can be when it’s all prepped and ready to make!

Orem Dream Dinners is located, 845 N 100 W Suite 105, Orem, UT 84057

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked diced chicken

1 cup white rice

3 cups frozen corn kernels

3 cups shredded cheese blend (cheddar or your favorite), divided

1 tsp granulated garlic

2 cups of water

1 cup cream of chicken soup

1 tsp chili powder

1 Tbsp dry ranch powder

2 tsp dried parsley

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Spray an 11×7* baking dish with non-stick spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine chicken, rice, corn, granulated garlic, and 2 cups of shredded cheese blend with a spatula. Stir well to combine. Pour contents of the bowl into the sprayed baking dish and evenly spread with a spatula.

3. In another mixing bowl, whisk together water, cream of chicken soup, chili powder, dry ranch powder, and dried parsley. Pour sauce evenly over chicken and rice in the baking dish.

4. Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 50 minutes.5. Remove foil from dish and top with the remaining 1 cup of shredded cheese blend. Bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese is completed melted.

6. Let rest for 5 minutes and serve!

*If you don’t have an 11×7 baking dish, try a 9×9 pan. Whatever dish you choose should be able to comfortably hold 8 cups of ingredients.*

*Due to the different product brands you may nd at your local grocery store and their varied Nutritionals, we are unable to provide nutritional information for this recipe.*

Find Orem Dream Dinners online, FB, IG, and their Blog.