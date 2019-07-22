We are kicking off kids in the kitchen week here on Good Things Utah! Kristin Nani joined us on the show to whip up an Apple and Toffee Dip your whole family will enjoy. This five ingredient snack is simple and perfect for any occasion. If your child loves to cook this is a great recipe for them to make on a hot summer day.
Apple and Toffee Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 16 oz. package of cream cheese
- 1/2 C brown sugar
- 1/4 C sugar
- 1 t. vanilla
- 1/2 C toffee bits
- 3 apples, sliced
Directions:
- Mix cream cheese and sugars together.
- Add in vanilla and mix.
- Fold in toffee bits.
- Serve with apples.